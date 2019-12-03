Boxer safety to be the main topic at ongoing WBO Convention

RINGSIDE

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) will hold its thirty-second annual convention in the city of Tokyo, Japan from December 2 to 5, 2019 at the Tokyo Dome Hotel.

WBO President Francisco Valcarcel Mulero, Esq, stated:

“The WBO has been in Japan for about 7 years. We have Tomoki Kameda, who was crowned the first WBO World champion in 2013. We are doing great in Japan and as a tribute to Japan, we decided to come here to have a great convention where will discuss boxers’ safety as the main issue.”

“We have been collecting data from different sources. We want to establish a research program, perhaps donating funds to a Med School so that they can work on the issue from a scientific point of view and recommend to us the steps one should follow, the protocol needed to make boxing a safer sport.

“We have other issues concerning safety, like the referees have to be better prepared in case of any emergency. We will work on seminars with the officials in this matter. We need better judging, better doctors, ringside physicians. We have to train the supervisors, the local commissions. We will touch all these issues during the convention.”

“Japan is a boxing nation, great fighters, great history in the sport. Everybody recognize Japan as a main point of boxing for the sports in all Asia. They have champions like Naoya Inoue, Kosei Tanaka, Kasumi Saeki, Kazuto Ioka, Miyo Yoshida, Tenkai Tsunami, Mika Iwakawa, Ryota Murata.”

“Having our convention here in Japan allows the participation of more fighters from Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, China, among others, and give them the opportunity t-o fight for WBO titles.”

The convention will be broadcast live on the official WBO Facebook page www.facebook.com/WorldBoxingOrg

The agenda of the convention is available at the following link: www.wboboxing.com/news/wbo-news/wbo-tokyo-convention-2019-agenda/