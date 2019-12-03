Anthony Joshua: Is new coach behind SLIMLINE physique for rematch?

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua cut a relaxed and slimline figure as the Briton discussed his defining night with gathered media in Saudi Arabia this week.

Boasting a far less bulky physique, ‘AJ’ is aiming to rip his world title belts back from Mexico’s first heavyweight champion.

Discussing the topic of his weight, Joshua outlined shedding pounds was not the main agenda in camp.

“I have been gym ready and I just feel good. I have to admit, I haven’t been focused on my weight. I’ve been focused on my boxing work,” he said. “Your mind is the biggest muscle in the body. I just use that to my advantage.

“Positive self-talk is important. You have to really believe it in your heart, not just your mind.”

Trainer Robert McCracken has been retained by Joshua for the clash, although new coach Angel Fernandez has seemingly taken on a more prominent role.

Fernandez has been the leader in pad sessions as McCracken takes more of a back seat.

Maybe the newly-svelte Joshua look is down to the influence of Fernandez? All will be revealed this weekend.

Ruiz, Jr. and Joshua are going through fight week formalities ahead of their rematch this Saturday.

Back in June, Ruiz spoiled the U.S. debut of then-undefeated heavyweight kingpin Joshua, leaving New York as the unified IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion.

The upset is considered one of the most startling upsets in heavyweight boxing history, drawing comparisons to other historic heavyweight upsets such as Buster Douglas’ shocking victory over Mike Tyson and Hasim Rahman’s knockout win over Lennox Lewis.







PPV CARD

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States. In addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.