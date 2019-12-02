Ultimate Boxxer 6 draw made as heavyweights bid for Golden Robe

RINGSIDE

Ultimate Boxxer 6 Draw: Paulie Malignaggi and Steve Bunce draw an exhilarating round of fights ahead of December 13th showdown live on BT Sport.

The official draw Ultimate Boxxer was made this morning, with former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi and legendary boxing broadcaster Steve Bunce picking the balls to confirm the first round of fights at London’s BT Tower.

Five of Britain’s Top 20 Heavyweights will battle it out next month for the Golden Robe, including Jonathan Palata, Danny Whitaker, Kamil Sokolowski, Nick Webb, Chris Healey, Josh Sandland and Mark Bennett.

The Draw is as follows:

Kamil Sokolowski vs Josh Sandland

Danny Whitaker vs Jonathan Palata

Jay MacFarlane vs Mark Bennett

Nick Webb vs Chris Healey

An action packed undercard will see the return of the undefeated welterweight Florian Marku and UB 5 runner-up Damian Chambers. Eye-catching prospect Kaheel Majid is also in action looking to go 5-0 along with Lancashire’s Ryan Oliver and Jack Booth.

Speaking following the draw, Amir Khan, former unified World Champion and UB ambassador said: “There’s eight fighters here in great shape, raring to go and the quarter-finals are really going to be interesting to see how they handle the format.

“The heavyweight division is the most popular for a reason, everyone loves to see knockouts and I think the Ultimate Boxxer set up is made for the big guys. I’m expecting a lot of drama and wouldn’t be surprised to see some upsets!

Sometimes in boxing you don’t get the luck you need but all the fighters up there today know that winning Ultimate Boxxer can change their career – it’s going to be good.”

Pauli Malignaggi, former two-weight world champion and UB ambassador said: “Ultimate Boxxer continues to grow and out-shine itself. When we started we always were keen to do a tournament with the heavyweights and now we feel like we have the talent to be able to do it justice.

“Being here this morning is a big moment for the fighters, they can eye up who they will be fighting on the 13th and it’s the moment all the training they have done becomes real.

“We have always been about given the boxers a chance that may have missed out on the right promoter or TV deal and everyone time we have come back to Manchester we have had unbelievable night but I think UB 6 could be the best of them all!

UB 6 is expected to be the most exhilarating event to date with some of the sport’s biggest hitters putting it all on the line. A small amount of tickets to Ultimate Boxxer VI remain on sale at www.ultimateboxxer.com/tickets/