Super middleweight Charlie Shane moves to 8-0 with York Hall victory

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten super-middleweight Charlie Shane moved up to 8-0 with another points win at the York Hall on Friday, November 29 on a Hellraiser Promotions show.

Signed to Joe Elfidh’s Boxing Connected promotions, the 28-year-old from Chatham defeated debutant Tom Barrett (0-1), who was cut and bruised under his right eye by Shane, but he wasn’t completely happy with his performance still.

“I won on points, but I felt a bit rusty, to be honest, but I’ve got that out of the way and now its onwards to something else,” he said.

The ring rust was to be expected after his first fight in 13 months, due to minor injuries keeping him out of the ring. His next fight is scheduled for February 29 at Mote Park in Maidstone and has ambitions to challenge for a Southern Area title very soon after.

“I said I’d be looking for a title after this fight or possibly an eliminator for a title. I want to be a Southern Area or English champion next year, that’s the goal.”

The Kent-based southpaw recently signed a new contract with manager Joe Elfidh to keep him at Boxing Connected – formerly JE Promotions – for another three years. He explained his reasons for putting pen to paper with Elfidh again, “Because I trust Joe a lot and I’ve known him for a long time now, before I turned pro.”

Elfidh confirmed that he is looking to guide his super-middleweight talent towards an Area title next, “We’re going for the Southern Area title after this fight. He’s ready to be let off the leash now, still only 28 and raring to go.”

The Southern Area super-middleweight title has just been vacated by Frank Warren’s prospect Zak Chelli (7-1), who freed the belt to fight for the English crown in his next fight against Jamal LeDoux (8-1).

Now Swindon’s Sam Smith (8-2) and Londoner Germaine Brown (7-0) lock horns for the vacant strap today, on November 30.

Nicknamed ‘The Animal’, Shane said, “I’m definitely looking at the winner of that fight. With our fights being on the same weekend, whoever wins will have the same time to prepare as me, so I’ll be staying ready.”

The emerging 168-pounder is trained by Ray Askew and Sam Latham at the thriving Invicta Gym in Sheerness.

Shane debuted in March 2016 at Medway Park in Gillingham and claimed the British Challenge belt in his fifth fight at Mote Park in Maidstone against experienced veteran Lewis van Poetsch (6-52-1).

As an amateur, Shane won 25 from 30 fights, representing Medway clubs Brompton ABC, Golden Gloves, and St Mary’s, and reached the semi-finals of the prestigious Haringey Box Cup.

He originally trained under the guidance of former world champion Johnny Armour when he first turned professional.