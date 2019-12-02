Rockin’ Fights 38 set for February 28 at The Paramount

RINGSIDE

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is excited to announce the return of the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on FEBRUARY 28, 2020, live, from The Paramount, in Huntington Long Island.

The intimate venue makes it feel as if you are in the ring no matter where your seats are located.

The “Rockin’ Fights” series has a history of bringing extremely action packed fights to Long Island, and the 38th edition of the fantastic fight series will be no different.

As a loyal fan of Star Boxing, and the Rockin’ Fights series, you will have access to tickets before anyone else. Get your tickets, on pre-sale, today, Wednesday, November 27 at 10AM until Thursday, November 28 at 10PM, by using code ‘STAR’ to gain early access before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday,September 27th, at 10AM.

TICKET SCHEDULE:

Pre-Sale: Wed, 11/27, 10AM – Thurs, 11/28, 10PM by using code ‘STAR’

Public On-Sale: Fri, 11/29 at 10 AM