Patrick Teixeira moves closer to WBO super welterweight title with UD

RINGSIDE

Brazilian southpaw Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) captured the interim WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship with a unanimous decision victory against Dominican contender Carlos Adames (18-1, 14 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live on ESPN+.

“I am very happy to bring a world title back to Brazil,” said Patrick Teixeira.

“I want to make boxing bigger in Brazil. Soccer is our biggest sport, and this is a great moment for boxing in my country. It was tough with the cuts, but I was able to get through it because of my experience.

“It was a little harder, but my corner did an excellent job on the cuts. I felt like I needed to win the last round. It was a close fight. Every point was crucial, and I won the final round to win the fight.”

“We are so proud of Patrick Teixeira for capturing the interim WBO World Title at 154 pounds,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“It was a brutal and bloody war, but Teixeira really dug deep to earn himself the most important win of his career against a very dangerous fighter. We look forward to starting the new year with yet another champion in our stable.”