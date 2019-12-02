Liam Williams lands home advantage for WBO mandatory eliminator vs Alantez Fox

RINGSIDE

LIAM WILLIAMS WILL fight in a shootout to determine No.1 spot in the WBO world middleweight rankings against the American Alantez Fox at the Copper Box Arena on ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ card on December 21.

Two-weight British champion Williams against the 26-1-1 Maryland man joins Daniel Dubois-Kyotaro Fujimoto for the WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles and Sunny Edwards-Marcel Braithwaite for the British super flyweight title, along with light heavyweight and Love Island star Tommy Fury making his return to the ring.

Welshman Williams is on a blistering run of form since stepping up to middleweight and winning a second Lonsdale belt via a 10th round stoppage of the then unbeaten banger Mark Heffron. He followed this up with a first defence demolition of Joe Mullender inside two rounds, before taking only seconds longer to pummel the previously not-stopped Frenchman Karim Achour.

His exploits have been recognised and he gets the opportunity to take on the once-beaten 27-year-old, whose only reverse came on the cards when he took on the current WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in October 2017.

Williams and Fox are now effectively fighting for the right to challenge Andrade for his WBO world title.

“It is a decider for the WBO title so it is exciting stuff,” said Williams, also 27 with a record of 21-2-1. “I feel like I have been knocking on the door for a little while and I am just so happy to get this opportunity.

“I know he is very, very big at about 6ft 5”, also thin and rangy. He is what he is and that is good. When comes to shove though he is going to smashed the same as the rest of them.

“He has only lost to Andrade on points and it will be a good name to have on my record. I believe I am going to smash him and stop him. I need to get my head on the game now and put on a good show.

“It is a very, very nice Christmas present and after it I will get to go home to my family in good spirits and look forward to next year.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to deliver this opportunity for Liam and it is one we had to work very hard on for him. It is also a fantastic addition to an already great show just before Christmas.

“Liam is on a terrific run and fighting at middleweight seems to have brought the best out of him because he is ferocious at the weight. He is up against a tricky customer now in Fox who is also used to winning, with the prize ultimately being a shot at the WBO world title held by Demetrius Andrade next year.

“We believe Liam has got what it takes to operate at the highest level, which is why we had no hesitation in pushing for this important fight.”

The WBO world middleweight title eliminator between Liam Williams and Alantez Fox is added to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions bumper night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena on December 21st.

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Sunny Edwards (13-0) fights for the vacant British super flyweight title against former amateur teammate Marcel Braithwaite (9-1), with Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) making his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

