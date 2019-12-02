Deontay Wilder sets sights on winner of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has once again outlined his ultimate goal after yet another crushing knockout.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ obliterated Luis Ortiz in their recent Las Vegas rematch and now has a second fight lined up with Tyson Fury.

It’s further planned that the Fury saga could last to a third fight, dependent on the result in February, leaving Wilder out of commission until late 2020.

But once Fury is dealt with, and provided Wilder still has his green and gold strap, the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 is firmly in sight.

“Next, we have Tyson Fury in the rematch. It’s scheduled for February, so we’ll see,” said Wilder before revealing his aim to meet Ruiz or Joshua for all the top division marbles.

“Then, I want unification. I want one champion, one face and one heavyweight champion. Deontay Wilder.

“The heavyweight division is too small, there should be one champion. It’s Deontay Wilder.”

FRAGMENTATION

There are some fears the straps could split after December 7, should Joshua gain revenge for his devastating stoppage last June.

Contenders Alexander Povetkin and Oleksandr Usyk are hoping to land title shots, with the latter now the mandatory challenger for the WBO strap.

Povetkin, once lined up to face Wilder before failing a drug test, could also be pushed for a championship if he defeats Michael Hunter on the Ruiz vs Joshua undercard.

The Russian remains hopeful of once again competing for the status of world champion.

“Before the fight with Hughie Fury, I hadn’t entered the ring for almost a year. I was recovering from elbow surgery. So I’m very glad that I can have another fight this year,” said Povetkin.

“Hunter is a strong, highly ranked boxer. I think it will be a good and interesting fight.

“I’m not going to make any plans for the next year. Firstly, I have to go through this fight against Hunter. But I would definitely like to box for the World Title,” he added.







Meanwhile, ex-Wilder opponent Eric Molina also features this weekend. Molina will be trying to stop Filip Hrgovic from climbing the WBC ratings further.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of this amazing boxing event in Saudi Arabia,” said Molina.

“I’m grateful to finally be back in the ring. I know exactly what this fight means.

“Eddie Hearn has given me more than enough time to be physically, mentally and spiritually ready for Hrgovic.”