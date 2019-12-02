Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2: Ring walk times confirmed for Diriyah

WBN Staff

The ring walk times for this weekend’s massive heavyweight title clash between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua have been confirmed.

Sky Sports Box Office has released the information with just five days to go until the pair clash again.

Ruiz and Joshua will enter the ring at 15:45 Eastern Standard Time. UK viewers can translate this to 20:45 in the evening.

Those watching in Pacific Time, specifically in the likes of Las Vegas, can watch the action from 12:45.

Four world title belts will be on the line when Ruiz attempts to defend his clutch of straps for the first time.

Mexico’s first top division ruler, Ruiz dropped Joshua four times in New York on June 1st to cause a big upset.

Joshua is now under massive pressure to gain revenge and potentially move closer to facing the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury late in 2020.

About Diriyah Season

Diriyah Season is an unmissable set of international sports and entertainment events. It all happens at the historic city of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sports fanatics, entertainment seekers, foodies and shoppers, are invited to a month of energy, excitement, elegance, and memorable moments as the world comes to Diriyah!

Watch the world’s top sporting events:

· A Historic Clash, known to the world as ‘Clash On The Dunes’. Andy Ruiz Jr defends his title against Anthony Joshua for the World Heavyweight Championship

· A Battle for Glory as 8 of the world’s top Tennis stars compete for the ‘Diriyah Tennis Cup’

· Diriyah Equestrian Festival on December 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 21st. Contestants from all over the world will be one with their horses to qualify for TOKYO 2020.







