Lawrence Okolie dropped by WBC, fails to enroll in Clean Boxing Program

Ringside

📷 Mark Robinson

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed Lawrence Okolie is among several boxers to be dropped from the December ratings.

A failure to agree on terms under the Clean Boxing Program means Okolie joins a list of those who won’t be recognized by the WBC.

Okolie is on the verge of landing a world title shot. But it won’t be for the coveted green and gold strap.

It’s more likely Okolie will be pushed for the WBA ‘regular’ title, which WBN doesn’t see as a world crown. Alternatively, the WBO could be possible.

The belt is currently lying vacant.

In a statement, Sulaiman confirmed the news.

“WBC Boxing sadly informs that several boxers will leave the December rankings for failing to enroll in the Clean Boxing Program administered by Vada Testing,” he said before naming names.

Lawrence Okolie UK

Jack Catterall UK

Jesus Rojas PR

Joshua Franco USA

Keita Kurihara Japan

Daniel Matellon Panama

Sulaiman later revealed Joshua Franco had enrolled before deleted the tweet.







CHARLO

Meanwhile, the WBC has brought good news regarding Jermall Charlo.

The World Boxing Council middleweight champion received a renaissance motivation last week, with the birth of his daughter as the December 7 date of defending his title against Dennis Hogan nears.

The bout is at the Barclays Center from Brooklyn. It will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME.

“It really is an extra motivation for the birth of my daughter. I feel that I am on top of the world at the moment. We have been preparing for the arrival of my daughter.

“I’m very happy that she is here, so she can see Dad fight.”

This will be Jermall’s second defense of his title, seeking a knockout after winning consecutive unanimous decisions that broke his knockout streak in five of his last six fights.

Charlo will face a fighter who has fought around the world, from the super-welterweight to the light heavyweight divisions. Hogan lost a controversial decision against Mexican Jaime Munguia, in April.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are now on sale. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express box office at Barclays Center.