Forbes publish SHOCKING and CRAZY Deontay Wilder P4P #1 one claim

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

A clearly excitable writer, in an article published by Forbes, has claimed Deontay Wilder is the current Pound for Pound number one.

In a move probably more driven at getting attention, Wilder was placed above Canelo, Terence Crawford, Naoya Inoue, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk.

All five of those mentioned have unified a weight division over the past twelve months, two have become undisputed.

WBN holds Wilder in high regard as the top heavyweight on the planet after ten straight WBC title defenses. But in no way is Wilder the top fighter on the planet.

Pound for Pound is reserved only for the best boxers around. Wilder is some accomplishments off that at the moment.

Despite this fact, Brian Mazique, clearly high on Wilder’s recent win, has made his thoughts public.

This is what he said:

As we head into the final month of 2019 with a number of solid fights on the ledger, we have a moment to pause and list the Top-10 pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Following another stunning KO victory, I think it’s time everyone stop criticizing Deontay Wilder for his lack of conventional boxing skills, and start appreciating his dominance.

How high is WILDER on the pound-for-pound list? Take a look.

Mazique’s P4P Top 10:

10 – Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) – WBN Ranked 5

9 – Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KO) – WBN Ranked 6

8 – Errol Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KO) – WBN Ranked 4

7 – Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3, 27 KO) – WBN Ranked 9

6 – Oleksandr Usyk (17-0 , 13 KO) – WBN Ranked 8

5 – Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO) – WBN Ranked 1

4 – Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KO) – WBN Ranked 3

3 – Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO) – WBN ranked 2

2 – Terence Crawford (35-0, 26 KO) – WBN Ranked 7

1 – Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) – WBN Ranked 10







WILDER

On Wilder, Mazique added: “Forget about his skinny legs. Forget about the penchant to become wild when he hurts an opponent.

“All you need to know is that Wilder’s opponents have the smallest margin for error of any fighter on the planet.

“Luis Ortiz saw this firsthand in his rematch with the WBC champion last month.

“All it takes is one, and no fighter embodies this concept more literally than Wilder. I did score his first fight with Tyson Fury for the Gypsy King, but Wilder is still officially undefeated.

“There is no doubt in my mind that when Wilder faces Fury in the rematch in February, he will win by KO. Furthermore, I’m convinced Wilder knocks out Andy Ruiz or Anthony Joshua as well.”

Read Mazique’s unbelievable claims in full HERE

View the full WBN P4P Top 50 HERE