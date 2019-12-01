Besputin wins, but let’s be real, he’s NOT a world champ – Pacquiao is

Ringside

📸 Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing released a statement on the recent win for Alexander Besputin in Monte Carlo after the Russian won a battle with countryman Radzhab Butaev.

But let’s be real, Besputin in no more a world champion than any other fighter at 147 pounds. The WBA’s continued decision to have ‘regular’ champions is laughable.

WBN decided never to acknowledge such belts and everyone else in boxing should do the same to stop muddying the waters.

Manny Pacquiao, who defeated Keith Thurman as WBN watched on live in Las Vegas over the summer, is the only WBA world champion at welterweight.

Any other realization is merely pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes and telling a boxer he’s a title holder when he’s not.

Promoters can blag it all they like, but there was NO world title at stake in Monaco.

Matchroom stated the following on the show as bonafide world ruler Cecilia Braekhus dominated on her debut under the banner.

Besputin had that bit more quality, showcasing brilliant footwork and head movement. He improved his record to 14-0 after a brilliant and brutal battle.

Cecilia Braekhus moved closer to a huge showdown against Katie Taylor after successfully defending her undisputed Welterweight crown against tough Argentinian Victoria Bustos.

The Norwegian 38-year-old had been out of the ring for almost a year but returned in style. She dominated former two-weight World Champion Victoria Bustos over ten rounds. Earning scores of 99-91 and 98-92 twice.

‘First Lady’, economical with her variety of punches, went through the gears. She showed her class as she made her 25th straight World Title defence.







ZHANG

Undefeated Chinese Heavyweight star Zhilei Zhang got some much-needed rounds under his belt. He returned from a 14-month absence from the ring to beat Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko over ten rounds to retain his WBO Oriental title.

‘Big Bang’ dominated the contest to remain unbeaten, taking scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. But did tire late on and failed to capitalise on some clear stoppage opportunities.

The 6′ 6″, 278-pound Zhang (21-0, 16 KOs) buzzed Rudenko with a straight left hand with just over a minute to go in the third round. But he couldn’t finish off the durable Ukrainian veteran.

Rising Welsh talent Joe Cordina outpointed Mexico’s Enrique Tinoco to land the vacant WBA Continental Super-Featherweight title in his first fight at the new weight.

Two of the ringside judges in Monaco scored the bout 98-92 in Cordina’s favour. The third judge scoring it 96-94, also in favour of the ‘Welsh Wizard’.

Cordina looked the more comfortable of the fighters from the outset. He used his superior hand speed to dominate with his jab in the early rounds.

The win extends Cordina’s perfect record to 11 wins from 11 fights. Seven of those wins coming by way of knockout.

In the first televised bout of the evening, German Super-Welterweight talent Thulasi Tharumalingam outclassed Alexander Benidze to improve his perfect professional record to 7-0, 4 KOs.