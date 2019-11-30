Hughie Fury drops from Monte Carlo bill late on, Running order updated

Heavyweight Hughie Fury will no longer feature on the fight card in Monte Carlo, Matchroom Boxing moved to confirm on Saturday.
The former world title challenger and cousin of Tyson Fury contracted a virus and was unable to go through with the contest.
Fury was due to face Pavel Sour and had weighed in feeling okay on Friday.
The card now goes ahead featuring eight bouts at the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin. Topping the bill is a welterweight contest featuring Radzhab Butaev and Alexander Besputin.
In the female division, pound for pound number one Cecilia Braekhus puts her five world title belts on the line against Victoria Bustos.
Braekhus is being linked to a possible defence against Katie Taylor in 2020 and needs to stay perfect in order to remain on course.
The women’s super-fight is being eyed by promoter Eddie Hearn, potentially for the end of next year.
Also on the undercard, Chinese juggernaut Zhang Zhilei features in his pursuit of the forthcoming Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch winner.
Follow the action live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.
VICTOIRE PITAEU
VS
RAPHAELLE LACHAUME
6 X 2 MINS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CONTEST
NAYAN DESLION PERERIA MENDOCA
VS
JOSE DOMINGO
4 X 3 MINS LIGHTWEIGHT CONTEST
HUGO MICALLEF
VS
PETAR CETINIC
3 X 3 AMATEUR SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST
THULASI THARUMALINGAM
VS
ALEXANDER BENIDZE
6 X 3 MINS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST
ZHILEI ZHANG
VS
ANDRIY RUDENKO
10 X 3 MINS HEAVYWEIGHT CONTEST
JOE CORDINA
VS
ENRICO TINOCO
10 X 3 MINS WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE
CECILIA BRAEKHUS
VS
VICTORIA BUSTOS
10 X 2 MINS IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC & IBO WORLD WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
RADZHAB BUTAEV
VS
ALEXANDER BESPUTIN
12 X 3 MINS WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST