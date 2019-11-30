Hughie Fury drops from Monte Carlo bill late on, Running order updated

WBN Staff

Heavyweight Hughie Fury will no longer feature on the fight card in Monte Carlo, Matchroom Boxing moved to confirm on Saturday.

The former world title challenger and cousin of Tyson Fury contracted a virus and was unable to go through with the contest.

Fury was due to face Pavel Sour and had weighed in feeling okay on Friday.

The card now goes ahead featuring eight bouts at the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin. Topping the bill is a welterweight contest featuring Radzhab Butaev and Alexander Besputin.

In the female division, pound for pound number one Cecilia Braekhus puts her five world title belts on the line against Victoria Bustos.

Braekhus is being linked to a possible defence against Katie Taylor in 2020 and needs to stay perfect in order to remain on course.

The women’s super-fight is being eyed by promoter Eddie Hearn, potentially for the end of next year.

Also on the undercard, Chinese juggernaut Zhang Zhilei features in his pursuit of the forthcoming Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch winner.

REVISED RUNNING ORDER

DOORS 6PM LOCAL TIME, FIRST FIGHT 6.30PM

VICTOIRE PITAEU

VS

RAPHAELLE LACHAUME

6 X 2 MINS SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY

NAYAN DESLION PERERIA MENDOCA

VS

JOSE DOMINGO

4 X 3 MINS LIGHTWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY

HUGO MICALLEF

VS

PETAR CETINIC

3 X 3 AMATEUR SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS AT 8PM (7PM GMT)

THULASI THARUMALINGAM

VS

ALEXANDER BENIDZE

6 X 3 MINS SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY

ZHILEI ZHANG

VS

ANDRIY RUDENKO

10 X 3 MINS HEAVYWEIGHT CONTEST

FOLLOWED BY

JOE CORDINA

VS

ENRICO TINOCO

10 X 3 MINS WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

FOLLOWED BY

CECILIA BRAEKHUS

VS

VICTORIA BUSTOS

10 X 2 MINS IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC & IBO WORLD WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

MAIN BOUT

RADZHAB BUTAEV

VS

ALEXANDER BESPUTIN

12 X 3 MINS WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST