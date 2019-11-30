EXCLUSIVE: ‘Deontay Wilder / Tyson Fury 2 is WBC vs Franchise Champ’

Phil Jay

The forthcoming rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has been handed a rather unique label by a former boxer and current broadcaster.

Sergio Mora, a one-time WBC ruler himself, believes Wilder vs Fury II is basically the WBC champion versus the WBC Franchise Champion.

‘The Latin Snake’ made the comments during an exclusive interview with WBN, along with airing his views on Fury recently competing in WWE.

Asked about Wilder vs Fury 2, Mora told World Boxing News: “I was there for Tyson Fury’s and Deontay Wilder’s fight and let me tell you that was an amazing fight.

“You get two different personalities, you get two different styles of fighting and two undefeated champions. That’s what boxing is all about.

“If they can repeat that. Bring their personalities. Keep their ‘0’, bring their championship. You got the franchise champion and the WBC champion.

“If they can keep their undefeated streaks. It only takes one loss for the magic of that fight to take a backseat. If they can keep that ‘0’ intact and bring everything they brought at the magical night at the Staples Centre then I think it’ll be even bigger this time.

“That’s what heavyweight boxing is all about. It’s back, not only in the states but all over the world.”







WWE

On Fury making strides in Wrestling with Vince McMahon’s WWE, Mora added: “Floyd Mayweather did it, oh s*** Rocky Balboa did it didn’t he, didn’t he fight a wrestler?

“I’m sure Muhammad Ali fought a wrestler. This is something called showmanship, it’s what people remember.

“It’s cracking borders and bringing new fans. I think it’s great. If Tyson Fury can keep his hunger and momentum, popularity. Transition that to a great camp, he has a great trainer. I just think it’ll be really hard to beat him.

“And Deontay Wilder, he’s always improving. He’s the most dangerous puncher in boxing, pound-for-pound the most dangerous puncher in boxing.

“He’s marketable. And Tyson Fury is a worldwide star so it’s the best you can get in boxing,” he concluded.

An official announcement on Wilder vs Fury II for February 22, or an alternatively later date, is expected in the coming weeks.

