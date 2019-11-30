Boxer branded ‘a f***ing disgrace’, thrown out of hotel for ASTONISHING weight miss

WBN Staff

Top Rank boss Bob Arum was so livid with boxer Andres Gutierrez for missing weight he ejected the Mexican from his hotel in Las Vegas.

Gutierrez, due to face ex-world champion Oscar Valdez in his super-featherweight debut, came in ELEVEN pounds over the 130 limit.

Arum also branded Gutierrez ‘a f***cking disgrace’ when making an impassioned speech to gathered journalists waiting for comment.

Valdez has no been pitted against Adam Lopez in a move confirmed by information sent to WBN by Top Rank PR.

“Andres Gutierrez was removed from Saturday’s main event against former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez, as he weighed in at 141 pounds, 11 pounds above the contract weight,” said the official statement.

“Featherweight contender Adam Lopez (13-1, 6 KOs), from Glendale, Calif., stepped up to replace Gutierrez. He will be in the opposite corner at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a WBC super featherweight world title eliminator.

“Lopez was originally set to defend his Jr. NABF featherweight title against Luis Coria, but he jumped at the opportunity to face Valdez. The former world champion will be making his super featherweight debut.”

Enraged by the situation, Valdez now has to focus on the task at hand.

“I trained hard for three months making the sacrifices, and I am very upset with Andres Gutierrez,” Valdez said. “He was unprofessional. As soon as I heard 141 pounds, I still wanted to fight him.

“But my team and Bob Arum said Gutierrez was out. I give credit to Adam Lopez for stepping up. It will be a great fight tomorrow (Saturday) night.”

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

Oscar Valdez 129.8 lbs vs. Adam Lopez 126 lbs

(WBC Super Featherweight world title eliminator — 10 Rounds)

* Lopez stepped in to face Valdez after original opponent Andres Gutierrez missed weight by 11 pounds

Judges/Referee: Glenn Feldman, Dave Moretti and Max De Luca/Russell Mora

Carl Frampton 128 lbs vs. Tyler McCreary 127.5 lbs

(Super Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

Judges/Referee: Eric Cheek, John McKaie and Steve Weisfeld/Kenny Bayless

ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

Carlos Adames 153.5 lbs vs. Patrick Teixeira 153.25 lbs

(Interim WBO Junior Middleweight world title — 12 Rounds)

Judges/Referee: Tim Cheatham. Glenn Trowbridge and Julie Lederman/Robert Byrd

Arnold Barboza Jr. 140 lbs vs. William Silva 139.5 lbs

(Jr. NABF Super Lightweight title — 10 Rounds

Guido Vianello 237 lbs vs. Colby Madison 239 lbs

(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

Andy Hiraoka 140 lbs vs. Rogelio Casarez 139.5 lbs

(Super Lightweight — 8 Rounds)





Brian Mendoza 146.2 lbs vs. Larry Gomez 146 lbs

(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

SWING BOUTS

Xander Zayas 146.6 lbs vs. Virgel Windfield 148 lbs

(Welterweight – 4 Rounds)

Jared Anderson 237 lbs vs. Stephen Kirnon 214 lbs

(Heavyweight – 4 Rounds)

Valdez-Lopez and Carl Frampton-Tyler McCreary will headline a super featherweight doubleheader live on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

