Raza Hamza promises breakout year in 2020 after injury delay

RINGSIDE

Talented Raza Hamza is desperate to start making up for lost time when he returns to action on December 20.

The Birmingham featherweight (13-0-1, 6 KOs) is back in business on the #MTKFightNight in Bolton – live on iFL TV – and having endured an injury-enforced break, he’s eager to tee up a breakout 2020.

Hamza said: “I’m excited to be back fighting. I know the exposure MTK Global is gaining is big. For me, that’s one thing I know I’ll have a lot of once I’m back.

“I last fought in May in an eight-rounder and I came through with flying colours. I was then meant to fight in Spain back in August but had to withdraw due to injuries.

“2020 will be my breakout year. No ifs, no buts. I’m coming to break every door in my way down and I’ll be giving it my all.

“Whoever MTK Global want me to face, if it makes sense, I’ll take it. I’m ready. I’m good to go. I need to be the best. I must be the best. That’s no disrespect to anyone but boxing is my life and it’s my future.”

Hamza recorded two clinical points victories earlier in the year – including a landslide win over Elvis Guillen in his first eight-rounder.

Joining Hamza on a stacked bill at the University of Bolton Stadium are the likes of Ross Cooksey, Sahir Iqbal, Macaulay McGowan, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Blane Hyland, Pierce O’Leary, Paddy Donovan, Mike McGoldrick and more.