Peter Manfredo Jr. to fight again on Dec 7 after 79-second comeback win

Having barely broken a sweat in his highly-publicized return to professional boxing this past Saturday, “The Pride of Providence,” Peter Manfredo Jr., delivers another holiday treat to his loyal fans Saturday, December 7 at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Fresh off his 41st career win November 23, Manfredo Jr. (41-7-1, 22 KOs) steps back in the ring just two weeks later on December 7 to face hard-hitting Colombian Milton Nunez (37-22, 32 KOs) in the 10-round main event of CES Boxing’s season-ending matinee show at the historic Fox Theater.

Doors open at 11 a.m. ET for this special afternoon event beginning with a spectacular amateur card at noon followed by the main card at 2 streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the third event of the promotion’s year-end tripleheader.

Tickets for the event start at $47 and are available online at www.cesboxing.com and www.foxwoods.com or by phone at 401-724-2253. The UFC FIGHT PASS® stream features CES Boxing publicist and matchmaker Michael Parente handling play-by-play with “Sucra” Ray Oliveira providing color commentary. UFC FIGHT PASS® subscriptions are available at www.ufcfightpass.com.

Manfredo Jr. ended a three-year layoff this past Saturday with a 79-second knockout win over Melvin Russell in Rhode Island, his first fight since a 2016 draw against Vladine Biosse. He steps up in class on December 7 to face the experienced Nunez, who enters having won back-to-back bouts and boasts 32 career knockouts.

The 10-round headliner is one of several intriguing bouts on CES Boxing’s year-end holiday bash. Worcester, MA, super featherweight Irvin Gonzalez (12-2, 9 KOs) returns to face Omar Etheridge (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Greensboro, NC, in a six-round special attraction.

Also highlighting the main card is a potential Fight of the Night candidate between standout featherweights Nathan Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) and Reading, PA, veteran Yeuri Andujar (4-2, 3 KOs), who battle in a six-round bout, plus the long-awaited return of New London, CT, fan-favorite Marcia Agripino (3-2-1), who faces Massena, NY, native Michelle Cook (1-1-2) in a six-round rematch of their 2013 bout, which ended in a draw.

In another added attraction, light heavyweight prospect Gary Balletto III (1-0, 1 KO) of Cranston, RI, joins Manfredo Jr. in making a quick return to the ring, stepping back into action December 7 after winning his professional debut November 23.

Balletto III capped a thrilling performance on last weekend’s preliminary card with a fourth-round knockout over Miguel Iniguez and now faces debut boxer Kyl Jon Fritz of Raleigh, NC, in a four-round special attraction.

Rounding out the fight card, super lightweights Adalberto Zorrilla (7-2, 7 KOs) of Lynn, MA; Joe Goss (1-0) of Bridgeport, CT; and Carlos Perez Ojeda of New Haven fight in separate four-round bouts. Born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Zorrilla ends a three-year layoff December 7 while Goss fights for the first time since February of 2018. Ojeda makes his professional debut following a successful 44-fight amateur career.