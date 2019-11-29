Ievgen Khytrov, Antonio Vargas victorious with stoppages in Tampa

RINGSIDE

Super Middleweight Ievgen Khytrov and Antonio Vargas each added to their win and knockout total by taking out Ernest Amuza and Szilvzter Kanales respectively on Saturday night at The Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa, Florida.

Khytrov and Vargas are managed by Split-T Management.

Khytrov dominated the action, until Amuzu had enough and the fight was stopped at 2:59 of round three of their scheduled eight-round fight.

Khytrov registered his 3rd consecutive stoppage, and is now 20-3 with 17 knockouts. Amuzu is now 25-5.

Khytrov is promoted by Dibella Entertainment.

2016 United States Olympian, Vargas was successful in his 1st bout since suffering his 1st pro defeat when he stopped Kanales at 2:38 of round two of their scheduled six-round bantamweight contest.

Vargas of Kissimmee, Florida upped his record to 11-1 with five knockouts.