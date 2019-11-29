Carlos Arrieta vs Juan Carlos Peña delayed one week to December 20

RINGSIDE

Due to an event at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, on December 13, the next show of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which will feature the unbeaten Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta facing the experienced Juan Carlos Peña was changed for Friday, December 20.

In this latest 2019 poster of the series “A Puño Limpio”, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions in association with Spartan Boxing to broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing, also the Olympic gold medalist Félix Díaz and the unbeaten Patrick Cora will be in action, among other fights to be announced.

As announced, the main fight of the night will be between the Trujillo Alto native Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos) and the Dominican Peña (30-1, 22 kos) at 10 rounds and at 122 pounds.

Arrieta comes from UD victories over experienced Argentines Ernesto Fanzolini and Martín Díaz, and Panamanian Ricardo Núñez in May, June and September, respectively. Peña’s only defeat was against former Puerto Rican world champion Jesus Rojas in 2015.

Meanwhile, the gold medalist of the 2008 Olympics, Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 kos) will fight in a 10 rounds bout at 147 pounds against an opponent to be determined. Díaz was going to fight in Puerto Rico in October, but he got sick and couldn’t do it.

In another co-main fight, the undefeated Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 kos) will face an opponent to be announced at 154 pounds and eight rounds. Cora comes from a win over previously undefeated countryman Luis Midyael Sánchez last October.