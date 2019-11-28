MTK Global announce Belfast card for February 1, 2020

RINGSIDE

It has already been a fantastic year for boxing in the city, with the most recent #MTKFightNight staging Jay Harris and Paddy Barnes’ Fight of the Year contender in front of a sold-out crowd.

That was the third massive event to take place at the prestigious venue this year, following brilliant cards that featured former unified world champion Ryan Burnett and the WBO European title rematch between Luke Keeler and Conrad Cummings.

Belfast also played host to the sensational Feile an Phobail in Falls Park during the summer; headlined by the victorious homecoming of Michael Conlan.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re thrilled to be heading back to Belfast for another huge event. Every time we return to the Ulster Hall the atmosphere is always superb, and we’re expecting another unbelievable night on February 1.

“Belfast is a truly special fight city and we’ve had some great events there over the past year, so we can’t wait to kick 2020 off in style.”

Tickets will soon be on sale through the Ulster Hall website.

News on which fighters will be on the bill will be announced in due course.