Gustavo Lemos scores two-round knockout, moves to 24-0, 14 KO’s

RINGSIDE

📷Ramón Cairo / OR Promotions

Last saturday 23th nov in Pinamar, Buenos Aires, hard-hitting Gustavo “Eléctrico” Lemos from Argentina (24-0, 14 KO), demolished the Venezuelan Yeison González by TKO in two rounds, retaining for the 1st time his IBF World Youth Lightweight Title.

The definition came after Lemos (promoted by OR Promotions) combined to the body with four punches, liquidating the bout with a right blow to the chin that knocked his opponent out.

The winner achieved his fifth consecutive victory by knockout in 2019, after beating Colombian Galvis Guerra, Mexican Jorge “Maromerito” Páez Jr., Venezuelan Pedro Verdu and Argentinian Jonathan Eniz.

After the fight, Lemos said he hopes to face the best fighters in his division, like Haney, Teofimo, Commey also Lomachenko, and promised to provide fireworks in case he gets a chance for a eliminatory or a shot for World title.

The boxer from Tres Arroyos, 23 yrs old, is considerated one of the best contenders ir his country, growing notably in each fight.

In other results, argentinian welterweight prospect Franco “Cazador” Ocampo (23 yrs / 12-1, 5 KO) wins by TKO in 7th round against Jonathan Ruiz in a slugfest.