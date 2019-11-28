Final fighter selected for December 14 Golden Contract tournament

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Scot Tommy Philbin (13-0, 4 KOs) has earned the final spot in the light-heavyweight #GoldenContract tournament.

The popular Edinburgh fighter – a former Celtic champion at super-middleweight – has secured back-to-back victories this year and takes his place alongside Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Hosea Burton, Andre Sterling, Serge Michel, Ricards Bolotniks and Bob Ajisafe.

With the line-up now complete and the quarter-final fight night at Brentwood Centre looming large on December 14, Philbin is thrilled to be handed a huge opportunity.

Philbin said: “To be honest, it’s a massive surprise. I got asked if I would do it if the opportunity came up and I said ‘yes’ but with my luck I didn’t think it’d actually happen.

“I feel so ready for this. I’ve been in the gym since March and I’ve really been non-stop. I’ve just had the week off since my fight on the 14th so now I feel raring to go again.

“My weight is good and my mindset is spot on so I can’t wait to get it started!

“It’s actually a massive opportunity for me to get my career going. It’s been sh*t for the last couple of years for various reasons and this gives me a real chance to show what I can do.”

The all-important draw for the tournament will take place on Tuesday, December 11.