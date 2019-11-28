Carlos Arrieta to face Juan Carlos Peña on December 13 in Trujillo Alto

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta will face another tough test when he fights against Dominican Juan Carlos Peña on Friday, December 13, in the last 2019 edition of the series “A Puño Limpiot” to be held at Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing that will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

The Dominican Olympic gold medalist Félix Díaz, as well as the unbeaten Patrick Cora will be in action in interesting matches, in this “A Puño Limpio.”

“We ended the year in Puerto Rico with a big show of “A Puño Limpio”, since we will have Carlos Arrieta facing an experienced rival as Peña, while we will have fights of Felix Diaz, Patrick Cora, and other good fights with known fighters and prospects that we are preparing,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

The main event of the night will be between the Trujillo Alto native Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos) and the veteran Peña (30-1, 22 kos) at 10 rounds and at 122 pounds. Arrieta comes from UD victories over experienced Argentines Ernesto Fanzolini and Martín Díaz, and Panamanian Ricardo Núñez in May, June and September, respectively. Peña’s only defeat was against former Puerto Rican world champion Jesus Rojas in 2015.

Meanwhile, the gold medalist of the 2008 Olympics, Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 kos) will fight in a 10 rounds bout at 147 pounds against an opponent to be determined. Díaz was going to fight in Puerto Rico in October, but he got sick and couldn’t do it.

In another co-main fight, the undefeated Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 kos) will face an opponent to be announced at 154 pounds and eight rounds. Cora comes from a win over previously undefeated countryman Luis Midyael Sánchez last October.

The remaining fights will be announced soon.