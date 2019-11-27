Delayed World Boxing Super Series Final loses ANOTHER world title belt

WBN Staff

📸 WBSS

The final of the World Boxing Super Series at cruiserweight has suffered another blow with the news of Mairis Briedis being stripped of his title.

Briedis defeated Krzysztof Glowacki in shocking circumstances in their WBSS Semi-Final taking place in Latvia last June.

Illegal blows, elbows and incompetence saw Glowacki drop his WBO version and immediately launch a protest.

The WBC had already made their intentions clear for the WBC version to be removed from the event.

Upon review, the WBO ordered Briedis and Glowacki to participate in an immediate rematch. This meant the WBSS Final against IBF ruler Yuniel Dorticos was in jeopardy.

After a long period of consideration, the WBO have now stripped Briedis for not agreeing to a second fight with Glowacki.

“Having the WBO World Championship Committee recommending the WBO Executive Committee stripping WBO Participant Mairis Breidis’ WBO Jr. Heavyweight Championship Title. And in light of failing to comply with the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests as per the “Award” issued by the WBO Complaints and Grievances’ Committee on October 25th 2019, the WBO Executive Committee hereby declares the WBO Jr. Heavyweight Championship Title ‘Vacant’,” said WBO confirmation.

Contracted to continue with Comosa AG in the WBSS, Briedis seemingly had no other option. This means two world title belts have now gone from the series.

The final, which is without a date, will now only see Doritos put his IBF title on the line. Briedis vs Dorticos was originally due to be a three-belt unification.

VACANT

Glowacki has already been put forward for the vacant WBC championship. The WBO could decide to do likewise.

At the WBC Convention, officials made it clear Glowacki would face mandatory Ilunga Makabu.

“The WBC approved No. 1 ranked WBC Silver champion Ilunga Makabu of Congo vs. No. 2 ranked Krzysztof Glowacki of Poland for the vacant world championship.

“WBC Diamond champion Mairis Briedis of Latvia is scheduled to fight IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos of Cuba. A date is to be announced.”







RELATED

WBSS blow as WBO order Briedis vs Glowacki II / Szpilka drops to 200lbs The World Boxing Organization. Has moved to confirm the order of a rematch between Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki. At cruiserweight. Briedis is currently expected to face Yunier Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series final, although the date and venue have not yet been confirmed. WBSS officials have already completed tournaments at super lightweight […]

Krzysztof Glowacki handed vacant WBC title shot after farcical defeat The controversy surrounding Mairis Briedis. Defeating Krzysztof Glowacki. Hasn’t gone unnoticed by the World Boxing Council. In a farcical turn of events. Briedis stopped Glowacki in one of the most farcical victories ever witnessed in such a high-profile contest. What was supposed to be a two-belt battle for a place in the World Boxing Super […]

WATCH: Video released of Glowacki v Briedis mess as WBO face protest Krzysztof Głowacki representatives at Knockout Promotions. Have released a video of the controversial moments surrounding the Pole’s loss to Mairis Briedis. The now-former WBO cruiserweight title holder was the victim of a complete injustice on Saturday night. Briedis took the championship in Riga. From the second round onwards, it’s clear officials lost control of […]

Mairis Briedis v Krzysztof Glowacki WAS FOR WBO belt despite confusion It seems the Mairis Briedis v Krzysztof Glowacki cruiserweight bout was for the World Boxing Organization after all. Sky Sports stated in their coverage and the WBSS in the ring on the night, that both the WBC and WBO belts were withdrawn from the contest. In the pre-fight announcements, Glowacki was never introduced as the […]