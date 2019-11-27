Undefeated Zhang Zhilei looks forward to Monte Carlo Matchroom outing

RINGSIDE

Roc Nation Sports’ Chinese heavyweight star Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (20-0, 16 KOs) will enter the ring for the biggest fight of his career on Nov. 30 at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, where he will battle Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs).

The cant-miss fight is presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Roc Nation Sports, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the U.K. and DAZN in the U.S.

For Zhilei, a win over Rudenko will place him squarely in the world heavyweight championship mix, positioning him to take on and defeat future top heavyweight competitors.

Zhilei’s most recent match was a crushing victory, as he knocked out Don Haynesworth and reclaimed the WBO Oriental title in September 2019. Rudenko lost a close decision in his last match at the hands of undefeated world title contender Agit Kabayel.

“This is my time – I’m thrilled to be fighting in Monaco on the Matchroom Boxing card on Nov. 30,” said Zhilei. “It’s always been my dream of mine to chase greatness and make the world aware that the Chinese heavyweight is coming to do damage. I have been preparing and training hard for whoever they put in front of me. The Heavyweight division is wide open now and I’m here to make my presence known.”

“This is Zhilei’s time and opportunity to shine and convince everyone that he’s ready and worthy to get a world heavyweight title shot,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “The Heavyweight division is rocking right now. It’s the perfect timing for him, with this fight being sandwiched in between the Wilder-Ortiz and Joshua-Ruiz heavyweight title fights. Zhang’s team and I all know what he’s capable of and have always believed in him, but now it’s time for him to step up and show the world what he can do. I thank our partner Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, along with DAZN, Sky TV, and also Casino de Monte Carlo for giving us this opportunity. If Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei performs on Nov. 30 like I think he can, 2020 will be an historic year for him and the Heavyweight division.”

A two-time Olympian, Zhilei won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and lost a close split decision match against gold medal winner and future heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the 2012 London Olympics.

