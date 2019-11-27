Raquel Miller wins interim WBA super welterweight title

RINGSIDE

Saturday night in Quebec City, Split-T Management’s Raquel Miller captured the WBA Interim Super Welterweight world championship with a 10-round unanimous decision over Alma Ibarra.

Miller of San Francisco controlled the action and kept the previously undefeated Ibarra at bay and won by scores of 99-91 and 98-92 twice.

With the win, the fighter known as “Pretty Beast” raises her perfect mark to 10-0.

Miller could now look towards bouts with WBA World champion Hanna Gabriels as well as Hannah Rankin and former super middleweight champion Maricela Cornejo.

“It was a good fight. Alma was tough, and it was a good fight. I fought well, now I will look at the fight, and see what I could have done better. I was dominant as I won most of the rounds. I took this fight at the last minute, so I am happy with the fight and the result,” said Miller.

“I want to thank everyone who has and does support me. There is more to come. I just want to tell everyone that they can push for their dreams and don’t take no as an answer.”

Miller is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.