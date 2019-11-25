WBC Champion Ibeth Zamora signs deal with MTK Global

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of WBC world female flyweight champion Ibeth Zamora.

Zamora (30-6, 12 KOs) is a two-weight world champion, having won the WBC flyweight title last year, whilst she also held the WBC light-flyweight belt from 2013 to 2017.

She said: “I’m delighted to sign with MTK Global. Women’s boxing is going from strength to strength, and I’m excited to see how they can help boxing not only in Mexico but throughout the world.

“As women, all we want is an opportunity to show not only here in Mexico but worldwide that we are some of the best boxers of today. We want everyone to see our capabilities and that as an indigenous woman we can enter the world of boxing.

“Since 2004 I started training and it all started for health because I was suffering from bulling in school due to childhood obesity. Now my style is to move forward and press throughout the fight.”

MTK Global Head of Business Development Dr. Mirko Wolf said: “Ibeth Zamora is the first female world champion that is joining MTK Global and we believe that her story is really unique.

“She is from the ancient Otomi tribe in Mexico who used to be the mercenaries of the Aztecs so she has the fighting spirit in her blood.

“Ibeth is already a star in Mexico but her skills and her story deserve to be shown to the world so we are very excited to help Ibeth reach the next stage of her career.”