EXCLUSIVE: Viddal Riley discusses Pacquiao bill, signing with Mayweather and UK return

Viddal Riley may not be a name known to many in the UK at the moment but the confident Londoner aims to change that.

Cruiserweight Riley has not fought in the UK since turning pro. Fighting in Mexico, Dubai and Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old had a decorated amateur career winning five English Championships and three GB as a junior, he also represented the country in the Youth Olympics.

Appearing on the same bill as Pacquiao was something he won’t forget in a hurry.

“Being on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao was a big deal for me,” Riley exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He was someone I watched growing up, a legend of the sport. To be on a platform where I am on the same show was like everything I ever worked for since a kid coming to fruition.

“So I’m excited and ready to be on the next big one.”

After turning professional, Riley teamed up with famed trainer Jeff Mayweather, Riley explains how that transpired.

“The first time I went to Vegas I was training at the Mayweather Gym. Jeff offered to be in my corner for my sparring session, which was an honour.

“I was just an amateur from England and he offered to help me out while I was there. It was a privilege.

“I’ve been with him since turning pro and still together, still have a good relationship. During my time, there came an opportunity to sign with Mayweather Promotions.”

Not many young English fighters get signed by Mayweather Promotions and Riley believes the partnership will be beneficial.

“Seeing what I bring to the table, not just inside the ring but outside,” Riley said. “Decided it would be good marketing, (good) career opportunity.

“Now I’m here with one of the biggest promotional companies in the world. I just need to perform.”

UK RETURN

“Most of my career will be based out in the States for now,” Riley explains. “I feel like I’ve left it a little while to make my UK debut.

“I’d definitely want to come here when I’m in a position to headline an event. I don’t want to come and be on an undercard.

“I feel like when I come here to fight, my country, my show, be my time to come home and perform. So I definitely want to be the main event when I come to fight in the UK.”

Riley hopes to be back in action on the next big Mayweather Promotions event, featuring the likes of Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack.

Having recently coached in the infamous YouTube fight, Riley had a run-in with former heavyweight boxer Shannon Briggs.

“Shannon Briggs is a character but now that fight is done he will go back to being what he was before, which is irrelevant,” Riley concluded regarding Briggs.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA