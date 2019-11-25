EXCLUSIVE: Sergio Mora predicts bright future for DAZN after year one

WBN Staff

It’s safe to say DAZN USA means business. Heading into its second year, the streaming service will be looking to build on their ‘Fight Season’ schedule which saw the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr all in action.

The platform is anticipating another satisfying month with the recent launch of Sylvester Stallone’s documentary launching to coincide with heavyweight rematch between Ruiz and Joshua on December 7.

The usual team at DAZN for a fight night consists of veteran host Brian Kenny, Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard, reporter Chris Mannix and former world champion Sergio Mora.

WBN recently caught up with Mora himself. We asked the ‘Latin Snake’ about the progress DAZN has made since focusing its attention to the North American territory.

Quizzed about the initial impact DAZN has made, Mora exclusively told World Boxing News: “It’s one year in and I think it’s doing unbelievable.

“I mean we got the biggest fights on this platform. We’re trying something different that no one has ever done with the social media stars.

“I don’t know how that’s going to go but they’re showing boxing all over the world like the Inoue-Donaire fight. It was at a time where we couldn’t watch it in the states at an appropriate time but around the world, they got to see something special.

“I saw it last week for the first time – what a fight!

“I mean what an amazing fight, the WBSS has been spectacular. It really has, the production, the fight, the whole showmanship of everything. It being streamed on DAZN is unbelievable.”







However, despite their efforts to dominate the fight game by giving Canelo the second-biggest contract in sports history and signing GGG to a lucrative six-fight deal, DAZN faces stiff competition from other US networks.

The subscription-based platform charges $20 a month or $100 for the year rather than forcing the customer to stump up an eye-watering amount of cash for one boxing card on PPV.

Mora, who commentates and analyzes fights exclusively for DAZN, believes the company is unrivaled in terms of value for money. the former world champion only sees it getting better.

“With there being so many fights with the biggest stars from Antony Joshua, Golovkin and Canelo and the youngest, brightest up and comers staying active that’s the main thing.

“You’re getting the best fighters staying active and a great undercard so I’m all for it. For it being in the beginning stages, it really is something that’s only going to get bigger and bigger and better,” he concluded.