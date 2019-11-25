EXCLUSIVE: DiBella eyes Canelo vs Derevyanchenko if GGG trilogy fails

WBN Staff

📸 Ed Mulholland

Promoter Lou DiBella has reviewed the fight between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennadiy Golovkin as well as revealing his Canelo desire for the Ukrainian star.

Derevyanchenko missed out on becoming a world champion in his second attempt for the IBF title after a close defeat to ‘GGG’ at the Garden. Something which was seen as a controversial result.

His previous defeat came to Daniel Jacobs, who nicked a split-decision win in 2018.

The ‘Miracle Man’ went on to earn the biggest purse of his career against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May.

Their fight, which was exclusive to streaming service DAZN in the Big Apple, has been labelled as a potential FOTY contender with many anticipating a rematch between the pair.

DiBella has lifted the lid on who he felt won the fight. The promoter also predicted Golovkin’s next bout.

“It was an excellent fight and I didn’t think (GGG) won. I thought he lost the fight, it was a wonderful fight, it was a war but I thought Derevyanchenko won the fight,” DiBella exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We would love it,” when asked about a rematch next year. “I would guess they’re going to incent GGG to make the fight with Canelo. I’ll guess that probably Canelo will make GGG go up to 168-pounds and am going to guess the fight is going to happen.

“If it doesn’t, Derevyanchenko is there to fight either guy. He felt very disappointed because he felt he won and lost the fight because of politics.

“Look the Daniel Jacobs fight could have gone either way and it did not go Sergiy’s way. But I actually thought the victory against GGG was clear.

“I thought that it was Sergiy’s moment and he was deprived of his moment.”

With DAZN’s eagerness to force through the trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin, Derevyanchenko’s hopes of securing a rematch with the latter may have to wait for now.

Based on his performance against the great Kazakh, GGG may not want another 12 rounds of body shots of Derevyanchenko.

However, despite DAZN desperately wanting the trilogy between two of boxing’s biggest names, Alvarez has repeatedly distanced himself from a third bout.







CANELO

Should the Mexican ignore DAZN’s plea, DiBella has revealed Derevyanchenko would be ready to step up at middleweight or super middleweight and believes the ‘Technician’ would be a more competitive test for boxing’s No.1 pound for pound star.

“By the way, if Canelo does not want to fight GGG in May, Sergiy Derevyanchenko is available to fight him at either 160 or 168.

“I think that, look GGG is one of my favorite fighters, a Hall of Fame fighter. But I think Sergey has more left in the tank. He has more left in his career than GGG does.

“I actually think at either 160 or 168, he would be a much tougher fight for Canelo than GGG would right now.”