Fired up Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on super-fight collision course

WBN Staff

📸 Sean Michael Ham / Mikey Williams

Top two heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both been vocal ahead of a highly-anticipated rematch in the first quarter of 2020.

Wilder blasted out Luis Ortiz in unbelievable fashion on Saturday night and immediately mentioned Fury as his next opponent.

With a date of February 22nd agreed, Wilder went from focusing on the Cuban to ‘The Gypsy King’.

“With Ortiz, you can see why no other heavyweight wants to fight him. He’s very craft, he moves strategically and his intellect is very high. I had to measure him in certain places,” said Wilder.

“I had to go in and out and finally I found my measurement. Then I saw the shot and I took it. My intellect is very high in the ring and no one gives me credit for me.

“I think I buzzed him with a left hook earlier in the round and I took it from there.

“Next, we have Tyson Fury in the rematch. It’s scheduled for February, so we’ll see. Then, I want unification.

“I want one champion, one face and one heavyweight champion – Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight division is too small, there should be one champion and it’s Deontay Wilder.

“Ortiz is one of the best in the world. You have to give him that. I want to thank his family for allowing Ortiz to come into the ring and share his energy with me.

“I hope one of the other top heavyweights gives this man another opportunity.”







FIRE

Fury wasted no time taking to social media to air his views.

“When it comes to bottle I can’t be out-matched, as I’ve proved many times. I will fight fire with fire any time. I can’t wait to smash Deontay Wilder,” he said.

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance versus me. I’m gonna school even more than the first fight.”

When it comes to bottle I can’t be out matched as iv proved many times, I will fight 🔥 with 🔥 any time, can’t wait to smash @bronzebomber https://t.co/pz3GLLLisW — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 25, 2019

That first fight Fury speaks of could have ended so differently if the Briton could have stayed on his feet in the final round.

Put on the canvas from a hellacious combination, Fury somehow got to his feet to earn a draw.

Wilder vs Fury II is set to be even bigger and better than the initial meeting in December, with an official announcement due in December.