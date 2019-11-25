AIBA confirm reforms, stand down all referees and judges from Rio 2016

RINGSIDE

AIBA EC created Reform Committee to amendment Statutes

Several important decisions were made at AIBA Extraordinary Executive committee meeting which take place on November 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland. EC members elected two commissions to lead reforms and to develop marketing strategy for AIBA. The bid process for major tournaments will be opened next week.

At the beginning of the meeting Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane welcome speech included the last update of AIBA situation.

Mr Alberto Puig de la Barca was unanimously ratified as a new AIBA EC member.

A newly elected AIBA athlete’s commission will appoint its representatives to serve in the executive committee with voting power.

AIBA EC decided to create a Reform Committee on AIBA Statutes amendment composed of:

* A Senior Swiss Counsel

* AIBA Legal advisors, Mr Claude Ramoni, Mr Garry Moore.

* EUBC Legal advisor, Mr Alessandro Oliveira

* Senior members of AIBA federations (USA, RUS, CHN)

* Presidents of confederations.

Using the roadmap proposal and taking into account AIBA NFs submissions. The committee should make progress report to AIBA EC every 15 days.

AIBA Competitions bidding to be open next week for:

*AIBA Youth Men & Women World Championships 2020

*AIBA Men World Championships 2021

*AIBA Women World Championships 2021

AIBA EC appointed a task force that would do the marketing for AIBA competitions as the World Cup, World Series of Boxing,World Championships with a global marketing plan across the five continents to attract sponsors, secure broadcasters deals for these competitions. This steering committee will be headed by Mr. Umar Kremlev, and Mr.Di Wu, Mrs.Emilia Grueva , Mr. Suleiman Mikhailov, Mr. Yousef Al Kazim, Mr. Ray Silvas and Mr. Mohamed Touma as members.

Bidding for AIBA Congress/EEC meetings and debts collection to be dealt by marketing commission and shall report at the next EEC meeting. This commission will also evaluate the marketing solutions for the future of WSB .

The project of Global Boxing Foundation was also discussed by the EC, initiated by Mr Umar Kremlev during the Global Boxing Forum 2019 in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The idea was supported by all the leading boxing Organizations – WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF. The objectives of this organization are to unify boxing stakeholders all around the world. This company will focus not only on AIBAs development and collaboration between all the boxing organizations but also focus on social investments, as conducting charity events, contributing to boxing development all over the world, legal assistance to boxers and help boxing veterans.

Development programs were discussed with the creation of continental academies, Mr Franco Falcinelli proposed to create an European academy in Assisi, Italy. Mr. Di Wu proposed to build boxing academy in China and support the creation of an academy in Oceania. Continental academies will be according to AIBA requirements in term of development programs for athletes, coaches, officials and referees & judges.

Following the requested clarification about Rio Olympic Games, especially with the information reported by media. The R&Js used in Rio were never suspended by AIBA. It was agreed by AIBA EC to stand down these officials until after the Special Investigation Committee concluded their report. All Rio R&Js are entitled to work for their National Federations at domestic level and any involvement at international level will be with further notice.

Organization of the next EEC meeting in China will be hosted by Mr. Wu Di in city of Xiamen, China on December 19, 2019.