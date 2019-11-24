What next for Deontay’s brother Marsellos Wilder following brutal KO?

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Marsellos Wilder woke up on Sunday morning contemplating how a second defeat in his early pro boxing career will enable him to continue in the sport.

The 30 year-old stepped into the game late when turning professional in May 2018 but has already suffered three blemishes on his copybook.

Firstly, a shock loss to Willian Deets in early 2019 scuppered the chance to make his UK debut on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs James DeGale bill. Secondly, a failed drug test for a non-steroidal drug saw a comeback win scratched from his record.

On Saturday night, it all came crashing down. Dustin Long landed a left-handed haymaker to lay Wilder flat on his back.

A record of 5-2 is damaging in the sport of boxing. Simply being Deontay’s little brother may no longer be enough to prolong interest.

What everybody does love is a good Rocky story. Someone who is down getting back up to make it to the top.

Does Wilder possess those fundamental skills to be able to do that?

Athleticism alone is never enough. Marsellos must go back, listen and learn those fundamental basics to a tee if he wants a future in trading punches.

Unlike his brother, Marsellos just doesn’t have that concussive power. And with a questionable chin, it’s hard to see a glorious way forward.

It will be interesting to see which direction Wilder takes next. Stay tuned.







PRELIMS

Also on the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes, sensational 17-year-old prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) delivered a stoppage of Marklin Bailey (6-6, 4 KOs).

The end came 2:31 into the second round of their welterweight affair.

Much talked about, the youngster is embarking on his dream at a very tender age.

Rising super lightweight prospect Omar Juarez (6-0, 4 KOs) dropped Kevin Shacks (3-5-3, 3 KOs) three times on his way to a TKO victory 1:59 into round six.

The opening bout of prelims saw Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi (11-0-1, 6 KOs) earn a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-2-1, 8 KOs).

After six rounds of super featherweight action the scores were 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56.

But that additional prelims fights which featured Tennessee’s Long (3-1-2, 3 KOs), a former MMA fighter, scoring a knockout of Marsellos stole the headlines.