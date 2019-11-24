Deontay Wilder overhauls rival Tyson Fury, cracks Pound for Pound Top 10

WBN Staff

📸 Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder’s victory over Luis Ortiz on Saturday night was enough to see the American overtake Tyson Fury as the number one heavyweight on the planet.

Sheer form in 2019 has made it an undeniable fact that Wilder is the top dog at 200 pounds plus following a spectacular knockout of Luis Ortiz.

Fury earned a top ten berth last year after a superb comeback, which culminated in a draw with Wilder last December.

WBN had Fury winning that fight, but his decision to delay a rematch to face lesser-known opponents sees ‘The Gypsy King’ drop to eleven.

Wilder, on the other hand, has fought one of the most avoid and dangerous heavies on the planet and destroyed him with one punch.

It’s very close between the pair, although unquestionable that Wilder and Fury are the two best top division operators in the sport.

Roll on the rematch come February 22nd as boxing braces itself for another installment of one of the most enthralling contests of 2018.

Fury was down twice but took the majority of the other rounds, which is usually the case with Wilder.

This weekend, it could be argued that Wilder lost every session to Ortiz. That was until the massive Mike Tyson-esque equalizer came into play.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has now defended the WBC title ten times. Wilder is the longest-reigning champion in the glamour division.

Canelo Alvarez remains the P4P king, whilst Vasyl Lomachenko is at number two. World Boxing Super Series winner Naoya Inoue is third.

View the full WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 HERE







WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP TEN (Nov 2019):

1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

2 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

3 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

4 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 18 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

5 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

6 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

7 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

8 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

9 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 17 RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO