Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos brutally knocked out in Las Vegas

Phil Jay

Marsellos Wilder, brother of Deontay Wilder, was brutally taken out by a one-punch haymaker from Dustin Long.

In a nothing fight, which was tentative for the first three rounds, Long landed a massive left to lay Wilder out completely.

As soon as Wilder’s head hit the canvas, referee Jay Nady had no hesitation calling it off in the fourth.

DUSTIN LONG OUT OF NOWHERE! 😱 Marsellos Wilder goes down from a big left hook after he was in control of the entire fight. WOW! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/oX2GHMnZpE — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 24, 2019

Wilder has now lost two fights already, badly by stoppage, and may have to reconsider his career path.

The prelims main event, super lightweight Omar Juarez dropped Kevin Shacks three times, one sickening, to prevail victorious.

Juarez almost got the job done in the first. But eventually ended the bout in the final round of six when taking away Shacks’ equilibrium.

The more experienced lightweight John Gemino scored a fifth round stoppage of undefeated Arnold Alejandro. Gemino was seen as a stern test for Alejandro, and so it proved.

Gemino recorded his 21st win from 34 contests as Alejandro dropped his first loss in twelve.

Meanwhile, brother Angel Alejandro – fighting at featherweight, ground out a win against another hardened Filipino in Mark John Yap.

Angel got the verdict after six for an eighth pro triumph.

ACTION

Teenage welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr remained undefeated with a somewhat controversial stoppage of Marklin Bailey.

Mielnicki, 17, was always in control, although was handed the triumph a little faster than necessary when the official stepped in too early.

At super featherweight, Viktor Slavinskyi remained unbeaten by out-scoring Rigoberto Hermosillo.

In the opener, super featherweight Jose Manuel Gomez knocked out Daniel Placeres in the third round. Gomez is now 12-0.