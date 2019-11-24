Anthony Joshua: People will tell their grandchildren about Andy Ruiz Jr. 2

Ringside

📸 Matchroom

Anthony Joshua believes his forthcoming ‘Clash On The Dunes’ battle with Andy Ruiz Jr. will be a fight for the ages after heading to the venue this weekend.

Joshua has promised the world an ‘iconic evening of boxing’ as he landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his rematch with the current unified world champion.

The boxing superstar landed last night at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Joshua arrived to set up his pre-fight training camp to prepare for the epic bout on December 7.

The first Heavyweight World Title fight to be held in the Middle East, the Clash On The Dunes will take place in the custom-built 15,000 seat Diriyah Arena in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

It is known as the home of heroes and kings.

Joshua will be looking to regain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts after suffering defeat to Ruiz in New York earlier this year. The British Heavyweight will have the backing thousands of UK fans joining boxing enthusiasts from more than 60 countries.

“It’s going to be an incredible night. I’m thrilled so many of my fans are going to be there, particularly from the UK,” said Joshua.

“It’ll definitely be a night people will tell their grandchildren they were at. One of those iconic evenings of boxing. Everyone from Saudi has been brilliant to work with.”







DIRIYAH SEASON

The Clash On The Dunes forms part of the Diriyah Season, epic month of sports which kicked off with Formula E at the weekend.

Also, the Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring eight of the best men’s players on the planet. Plus, the Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

This is an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

The Diriyah Season is also supported by the Diriyah Music Festival with huge concerts taking place around the event.

On December 6, the night before the Clash On The Dunes, major artists who are yet to be announced will perform.

So far artists such as Imagine Dragons, DJ Alan Walker, Clean Bandit and Maluma have performed to 40,000 concert goers.

Tickets for all of the Diriyah Season’s spectacular events, concerts and entertainment will be available at www.diriyahseason.sa.

