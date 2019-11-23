Undefeated Russian cruiserweight Rashid Kodzoev signs with Uprising

RINGSIDE

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions announced today that it has signed undefeated Russian cruiserweight Rashid Kodzoev (7-0, 4 KOs) to its roster.

“We studied the tape on Rashid Kodzoev, and we immediately liked what we saw,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions.

“He has above average punching power and does not shy away from contact. He is also very good at attacking the body. We will be looking to move Rashid pretty quickly, and we are very excited to have him join our team at Uprising Promotions.”

During his professional career, Kodzoev has fought just a single opponent who did not have a winning record. He has victories over the likes of 21-bout winner Tamas Polster, then-unbeaten Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko and 16-fight victor Andrei Kniazev.

In just his fifth professional contest, he also became the first man to finish Ukrainian Vitaliy Nevesiliy, needing less than two rounds to earn the stoppage. Most recently, he fought 14-bout veteran Juan Ezequiel Basualdo this past February in Estosadok, disposing of the Argentinian in the first frame.

Known as a boxer-puncher who has power in both hands, Kodzoev had an accomplished amateur campaign in his native Russia before turning to the professional ranks in 2016. Currently, negotiations are underway for Kodzoev to make his promotional debut under the Uprising Promotions banner.

