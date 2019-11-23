Televised Wilder vs Ortiz 2 reshuffle as Nery vs Rodriguez is called off

RINGSIDE

The WBC Silver Bantamweight Championship match between Luis Nery and Emmanuel Rodriguez is off of the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena this Saturday, November 23.

Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) did not make the 118-pound limit and Rodriguez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) opted not to fight for safety reasons. The match was scheduled to open the pay-per-view portion of the card.

Leduan Barthelemy (15-0-1, 7 KOs) will take on Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout in the pay-per-view opener. Barthelemy and Ramirez were slated to appear on the televised prelims on FS2.

In action now appearing on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes, cruiserweight prospect Marsellos Wilder (5-1, 2 KOs) will battle Dustin Long (2-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight and super featherweight prospect Viktor Slavinskyi (10-0-1, 6 KOs) will take on Mexico’s Rigobert Hermosillo (11-1-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Undefeated Shon Mondragon (4-0, 2 KOs) is set to face Nicaragua’s Juan Centeno (4-3-1, 1 KO) in the Prelims swing bout.

The rest of the card is unchanged. Boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC title against Cuban slugger Luis Ortiz in the main event, plus three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz takes on Miguel Flores for the vacant WBA Super Featherweight title in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action also features WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa taking on former champion Julio Ceja. Ceja failed to make the 122-pound limit at today’s weigh-in, so he cannot win the belt and it will become vacant if Ceja wins the fight.