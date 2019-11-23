EXCLUSIVE: Riddick Bowe wants COMEBACK at 52, Eddie Hearn deal

Phil Jay

World Boxing News spoke to representatives of former world heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe recently in what turned out to be a surreal chat.

Eli B. Karabell and Dale Peeples hosted a conference call with WBN to outline their plans for a full-blown Bowe comeback to action at 52 years old.

The intention is to get Bowe back in solid shape, dropping a ton of weight. Then securing a new promotional deal with the championship distance in mind.

Bowe’s blueprint, backed by manager Karabell, comes on the back of ex-opponent Evander Holyfield revealing his interest in a fourth fight with ‘Big Daddy’ in an exhibition capacity.

During the meeting, Karabell opened up the conversation by revealing contact has been made to promoters with mixed interest.

It’s claimed Eddie Hearn is yet to spurn their advances, whilst Al Haymon is another target for a Bowe proposal.

“We’ve been shopping out for promoters right now. We’re feeling out promoters for different things,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We’re looking for a promoter, so he can come back, and we are looking at getting Eddie Hearn. What we are proposing.

“I have a contract out with Eddie (in mind). I spoke to Mandy Fox from Matchroom and she said she would send it to Eddie to see if he’s interested in it.

“We’ve spoken to three English promoters, Frank Warren and David Haye said they aren’t interested. But we heard Eddie is.

“We feel that this a must happen. That needs to go through and for anyone that loves Bowe and wants him back in the ring, we want to make this happen.

“To do this, we want to make sure we’ve got a good promoter.”







LIMELIGHT

Airing his thoughts, Peeples then stated: “Bowe has been out of the limelight for a while and he’s slowly getting back in. People that want to talk to Bowe and see what he’s up to.

“There’s a rumor on Facebook that he was contemplating a comeback (offer). I’m not so sure of the severity of it yet but maybe he can think about doing some exhibitions and see how that turns out?

“Bowe (needs to) simply (start by) getting back in the ring. Maybe he can then try another run for the title?

“I speak to Bowe on a daily basis he’s doing good so far. He’s going to start training pretty soon so that’s what we’re looking for at this time.”

He continued: “I’ve been in boxing close to 33 years and I know the sport inside and out.

“I know people that say they like a fighter, when it comes to the nuts and bolts kind of thing an expression, action speaks louder than words.

“We even knocked on the doors of a former heavyweight world champion before he said anything he asked for $10,000 to talk. This sport is big enough to let everyone have a piece of the pie.”

LICENSED TWELVE ROUNDERS

Moving to confirm Bowe was looking only for exhibitions, Karabell and Peeples stated this wasn’t necessarily the case.

“No, (ideally) this would be twenty 12-round fights if Eddie comes through with the deal that we want. We’re also looking for Al Haymon as well,” said Karabell.

Peeples added: “Basically, (this is) where we’re at. We get Bowe in camp, get his weight down.

“He’s about 60-lbs overweight and then we’ll take him to Las Vegas State Athletic Commission and get him licensed. Then we’ll go from there.”

