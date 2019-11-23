Jean Carlos Torres scores first round victory, results from Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

Results From Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

(WBO Latino Title 140 lbs. – 10 Rounds)

JEAN CARLOS TORRES – 140 lbs. VS. CARLOS MANUEL PORTILLO – 139.8 lbs.

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico (18-0, 14 KOs) Asunción, Paraguay (22-3, 17 KOs)

Torres scored his seventh consecutive knockout victory when beat Portillo by KO in the first round. Portillo had good moments with some shots against Torres, who connected a hard upper to the Paraguayan body ending the action at 2:43 of the very first round.

(149 lbs. – 10 Rounds)

NICKLAUS FLAZ – 147 lbs. VS. DARÍO FERMÁN – 149 lbs.

Bayamón, Puerto Rico (8-1, 6 KOs) Ciudad Juárez, México (18-7, 15 KOs)

Flaz won by KO at :51 seconds of round one. One good left hook sent Ferman to the canvas for the count.

(137 lbs. – 10 Rounds)

NÉSTOR BRAVO – 137 lbs. VS. RODOLFO PUENTE – 135 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (18-0, 13 KOs) Barranquilla, Colombia (18-4-2, 14 KOs)

Bravo beat Puente by TKO at 1:06 of the second round. Puente was dow two times in the first round and one in round two.

(135 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

JORGE SANTIAGO – 135 lbs. VS. CHRISTIAN BARRETO – 135 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (2-3, 1 KOs) Arecibo, Puerto Rico (4-0, 3 KOs)

Barreto sennt Santiago to the canvas one time in round one and two times in round three in route to a TKO victory at 2:22 os the third round.