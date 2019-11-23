Giovani Santillan pushes to 25-0 with another stoppage triumph

RINGSIDE

📷 CARLOS BAEZA

Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) showed no signs of ring rust during his second round triumph over Wilfrido Buelvas (20-13, 14 KOs) on Friday night.

Santillan, who had not been in a fight in eighteen months, landed a right hand to the temple of Buelvas that sent the Colombian to the canvas. He would somehow beat the count, only to be deposited back to the floor by a Santillan left hook that effectively ended the “Locked n’ Loaded” main event.

“In the first round I was trying to get my timing right,” Santillan said. “Thirty seconds into the second round, I knew I had him so I pressed him. After the second knockdown I knew he wasn’t going to get up.”

Santillan moved up to welterweight two years ago and the results have been nothing short of stellar. In his four fights at his new weight, Santillan has four early knockout wins on his resume.

“I’m punching a lot harder at this weight,” said Santillan, a native of San Diego, Calif. “I felt my punches were a little too wide in that first round so I tried to tighten them up. I felt a lot more comfortable in the second and I was able to time Buelvas and anticipate which way he would be leaning. I saw the opening and I took it.”

In the co-feature, top lightweight prospect Ruben Torres (11-0, 9 KOs) jumped on Eduardo Rodriguez (8-2-1, 3 KOs) early, dispatching him with a first round knockout (2:53). Torres established a quick pace, but never seemed rushed or out of balance.

Late in the first, he caught Rodriquez with a big right hand, yet it was ruled an accidental knockdown. Rodriguez was definitely stunned and Torres delivered a combination just before the round ended that earned him the knockout win.

In a close fight that featured several rounds that were tough to score, featherweight Roberto Meza (13-2-1, 6 KOs) did enough to earn a majority decision win (78-74 twice, 76-76) over Alberto Torres (11-3-3, 4 KOs).

Meza and Torres were locked in a tough battle with each fighter showing moments of strength throughout the eight round fight. Meza, however, was able to land the stronger punches with a higher degree of accuracy.

Featherweight prospect Jose Sanchez (5-0, 4 KOs) delivered a second round knockout over Brandon Jimenez (5-1, 2 KOs). Sanchez landed a series of overhand rights that thoroughly stunned Jimenez to the point that we was unable to return fire.

As a result, referee Gilberth Hedgepeth put a stop to the contest at the 1:55 mark of the second round. Sanchez is trained by Joel Diaz.



Behind a pair of active hands, welterweight prospect Saul Bustos (11-0-1, 6 KOs) registered a third round TKO after the ringside physician declared Antonio Duarte (2-2) unable to continue after the conclusion of the third round.

Bustos, who at nearly six feet has excellent size and range for the division, peppered Duarte with an active jab which set up the power attack that put Duarte away early.

