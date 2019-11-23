LIVE: Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2: Results from MGM Grand, Las Vegas

WBN Staff

World Boxing News provides lives results from inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena as Deontay Wilder faces Luis Ortiz for a second time.

The pair shared a brutal battle in March 2018, with Wilder stopping Ortiz after surviving a mid-round scare.

Follow updates from the Pay-Per-View below:

Results will appear here…

REMAINING BOUTS

WBC heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz

12 – bantamweight

Brandon Figueroa vs Julio Ceja

12 – super featherweight

Leo Santa Cruz vs Miguel Flores

10 – super featherweight

Leduan Barthelemy vs Eduardo Ramirez

8 – super featherweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs Rigoberto Hermosillo

8 – lightweight

Arnold Alejandro vs Jhon Gemino

6 – featherweight

Angel Alejandro vs Mark John Yap

6 – super lightweight

Omar Juarez vs Kevin Shacks

6 – super featherweight

Jose Manuel Gomez vs Daniel Placeres

6 – cruiserweight

Marsellos Wilder vs Dustin Long

6 – super bantamweight

Shon Mondragon vs Juan Centeno

4 – welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Marklin Bailey

PREVIEW

Deontay Wilder harbors serious intentions to destroy as the WBC heavyweight champion returns to the scene of first world title triumph.

Beating Bermane Stiverne in January 2015 at the MGM Grand seems a distant memory as Wilder prepares for his tenth defense of the green and gold strap.

But does his repeat win over Stiverne in 2017 give a big clue as to what may happen in his rematch with Luis Ortiz?

The first man to go past four rounds with him, Stiverne went the full twelve as Wilder played it safe on the biggest night of his career.

Fast forward those 34 months and Wilder was a different animal altogether when facing Stiverne a second time.

Wilder blasted out Stiverne in a round, utterly destroying Haitian as his crumpled to the canvas.

It’s already been admitted by the American he plans to do the same against Ortiz on Saturday night.

Pushed for a prediction, I’d go for Wilder to win within five rounds. But those who know Ortiz well are pointing out the preparation comparison.

Ortiz is in the shape of his life and has had far longer than the five weeks he had for the initial battle in March 2018.

At that time, ‘King Kong’ almost took Wilder out in the mid-rounds. There a many voices predicting finalization of that initial assault this time around.