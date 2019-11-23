Callum Smith vs John Ryder: Weights, Running order for Liverpool

RINGSIDE

📷Mark Robinson.

The weights and running order are in ahead of tomorrow’s action at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool topped by Callum Smith defending his WBA World, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles against John Ryder.

The event is shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.



17:00 FIRST BELL

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

MARCUS MOLLOY 9st 11lbs v JAMIE QUINN 9st 10lbs 8oz

(Liverpool) (Stockport)

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

STEPHEN SMITH 10st v JONNY PHILLIPS 10st

(Liverpool) (Surrey)

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for British Lightweight Title

JAMES TENNYSON 9st 8lbs 12oz v CRAIG EVANS 9st 8lbs

(Belfast) (Newport)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British Super-Lightweight Title

TOM FARRELL 10st v SEAN DODD 9st 13lbs 14oz

(Liverpool) (Birkenhead)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Welterweight Title

ANTHONY FOWLER 10st 13lbs 13oz v HARRY SCARFF 10st 12lbs 15oz

(Liverpool) (Derby)

12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title

CRAIG GLOVER 14st 2lbs 5oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 14st 2lbs 11oz

(Liverpool) (Bournemouth)

12 x 3 mins WBA World, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight Titles

CALLUM SMITH 11st 13lbs 7oz v JOHN RYDER 11st 13lbs 7oz

(Liverpool) (Islington)

FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

TOM AITCHISON 10st 2lbs 7oz v MATIJA PETRINIC 9st 13lbs 9oz

(Skelmersdale) (Croatia)

6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

THOMAS WHITTAKER-HART 12st 10lbs 7oz v JOSIP PERKOVIC 12st 12lbs 10oz

(Liverpool) (Croatia)