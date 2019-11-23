Callum Smith vs John Ryder: Weights, Running order for Liverpool

The weights and running order are in ahead of tomorrow’s action at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool topped by Callum Smith defending his WBA World, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles against John Ryder.
The event is shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.
17:00 FIRST BELL
4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
MARCUS MOLLOY 9st 11lbs v JAMIE QUINN 9st 10lbs 8oz
(Liverpool) (Stockport)
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
STEPHEN SMITH 10st v JONNY PHILLIPS 10st
(Liverpool) (Surrey)
18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for British Lightweight Title
JAMES TENNYSON 9st 8lbs 12oz v CRAIG EVANS 9st 8lbs
(Belfast) (Newport)
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British Super-Lightweight Title
TOM FARRELL 10st v SEAN DODD 9st 13lbs 14oz
(Liverpool) (Birkenhead)
10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Welterweight Title
ANTHONY FOWLER 10st 13lbs 13oz v HARRY SCARFF 10st 12lbs 15oz
(Liverpool) (Derby)
12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title
CRAIG GLOVER 14st 2lbs 5oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 14st 2lbs 11oz
(Liverpool) (Bournemouth)
12 x 3 mins WBA World, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight Titles
CALLUM SMITH 11st 13lbs 7oz v JOHN RYDER 11st 13lbs 7oz
(Liverpool) (Islington)
FLOATS
4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
TOM AITCHISON 10st 2lbs 7oz v MATIJA PETRINIC 9st 13lbs 9oz
(Skelmersdale) (Croatia)
6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
THOMAS WHITTAKER-HART 12st 10lbs 7oz v JOSIP PERKOVIC 12st 12lbs 10oz
(Liverpool) (Croatia)