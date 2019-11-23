23
Nov
2019

Callum Smith vs John Ryder: Weights, Running order for Liverpool

RINGSIDE 23/11/2019

📷Mark Robinson.

The weights and running order are in ahead of tomorrow’s action at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool topped by Callum Smith defending his WBA World, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles against John Ryder.

The event is shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

17:00 FIRST BELL

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
MARCUS MOLLOY 9st 11lbs v JAMIE QUINN 9st 10lbs 8oz
(Liverpool)                                  (Stockport)

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
STEPHEN SMITH 10st v JONNY PHILLIPS 10st
(Liverpool)                       (Surrey)

📷Mark Robinson.

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

12 x 3 mins Final Eliminator for British Lightweight Title
JAMES TENNYSON 9st 8lbs 12oz v CRAIG EVANS 9st 8lbs
(Belfast)                                              (Newport)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British Super-Lightweight Title
TOM FARRELL 10st v SEAN DODD 9st 13lbs 14oz
(Liverpool)                   (Birkenhead)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Welterweight Title
ANTHONY FOWLER 10st 13lbs 13oz v HARRY SCARFF 10st 12lbs 15oz
(Liverpool)                                               (Derby)

📷Mark Robinson.

12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title
CRAIG GLOVER 14st 2lbs 5oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 14st 2lbs 11oz
(Liverpool)                                     (Bournemouth)

12 x 3 mins WBA World, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight Titles
CALLUM SMITH 11st 13lbs 7oz v JOHN RYDER 11st 13lbs 7oz
(Liverpool)                                      (Islington)

FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
TOM AITCHISON 10st 2lbs 7oz v MATIJA PETRINIC 9st 13lbs 9oz
(Skelmersdale)                              (Croatia)

6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
THOMAS WHITTAKER-HART 12st 10lbs 7oz v JOSIP PERKOVIC 12st 12lbs 10oz
(Liverpool)                                                            (Croatia)

Your SEO optimized title