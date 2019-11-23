LIVE: Callum Smith vs John Ryder: Results from Liverpool, UK

WBN Staff

World Boxing News provides live results from the M & S Bank Arena as Callum Smith defends his super middleweight world title against John Ryder.

A new Commonwealth cruiserweight champion was crowned as Chris Billam Smith battered Craig Glover until the referee stepped in.

Billam Smith landed flush on Glover’s chin far too many times. It seemed a matter of time before the end came.

Down in the fourth, Glover hit the canvas twice in the fifth. Billam Smith then secured the win and the title.

Anthony Fowler picked up a world ranking by claiming a fringe version of the WBO and WBA super welterweight belts.

‘The Machine’ was frustrated by Harry Scarff at times, but his class ultimately shone through.

Almost ending the argument in the ninth, Fowler won a decisive ten round decision. Scores were 98-91 with all three judges.

Former two-time world title challenger Stephen Smith continued his run to a potential undercard slot at Anfield in a big fight by scoring a third straight win.

‘Swifty’ moved to 28-4 when taking every session of six from Jonny Phillips.

James Tennyson pushed himself closer to a title shot at 135 pounds with a late knockout of Craig Evans.

The Irishman, who lost to Tevin Farmer in his only world championship chance in 2018, got the job done late after the pair engaged in a war.

Tennyson, who forced the end in the eleventh, is now 26-3. Evans drops to 20-3-2.

MASHER

Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd brought a mass of his passionate fans to the M & S Bank Arena as the chants of ‘Masher Bomaye’ rang around the venue.

They certainly spurred their man on as Dodd recorded his best win in some time when the fight was brought to a premature end.

A clash of heads saw Farrell cut sufficiently enough for time to be called. Dodd got the technical decision after four completed rounds.

At light heavyweight, Thomas Whittaker Hart halted Josip Perkovic in five. The 24 year-old moves to 4-0.

In the opening lightweight contest, Marcus Molloy defeated Jamie Quinn 40-37 for a second pro victory of his early career.

Further action saw Tom Aitchison card a similar win against Matija Petrinic. Aitchison is also now 2-0.