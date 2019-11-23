Anthony Joshua is a dab hand with a Sharpie as Andy Ruiz Jr. pic proves

WBN Staff

It turns out Anthony Joshua is a dab hand with a Sharpie as the former world title holder was asked to picture his forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua drew ‘arch-nemesis’ Ruiz Jr in unflattering depiction as rivalry ahead of rematch continues.

The heavyweight boxing star has sharpened the knives in his rivalry with Ruiz Jr after drawing a portrayal of the Mexican.

Taking time away from his training camp in Sheffield with trainer Rob McCracken, Joshua seemed in a relaxed mood as he spoke to JD Sports.

But, after sketching the unbecoming image of the current heavyweight world champion, the conversation took a heated turn as Joshua said: “So here we have – what do you call them – my arch-nemesis.”

The boxer then revealed an illustration of his next opponent, who shocked the boxing world by beating ‘AJ’ back in June, before going on to say: “This is a guy called Ruiz, who I’m fighting soon. Before this year is out. And my journey to becoming two-time heavyweight champion.

“The only reason why this guy is the arch-nemesis is because there is no other focus.”

BOW TO ME

AJ has been vocal recently and caused controversy with some comments aimed at Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

‘Bow to me’ comments and dismissing Wilder and Fury as being better fighters than Ruiz have certainly stirred the pot.

“I’m fighting the best man in the world now. I’m going to whup him. I’ll show how great I am,” claimed Joshua. “They think he’s so great. So when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am. “I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved.







“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands. The best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.”

In some exclusive access for JD recently, the Watford-born boxer was spotted looking leaner in his training camp. Also, confirming his own words that he is fully focused on making sure he becomes two-time world champion.

Joshua will take on Ruiz in Diriyah on December 7th.