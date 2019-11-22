Undefeated Charlie Shane signs contract extension with Joe Elfidh

RINGSIDE

Chatham’s Charlie Shane (7-0) has put pen to paper to extend his professional boxing contract with manager Joe Elfidh and his Boxing Connected promotional party.

The undefeated 28-year-old has racked up seven points win from seven and claimed the British Challenge belt in his fifth fight.

He originally signed with Joe Elfidh almost four years ago and debuted in March 2016 at Medway Park in Gillingham, Kent.

He explained his reasons for putting pen to paper again with Elfidh, “Because I trust Joe a lot and I’ve known him for a long time now, before I turned pro.

“I’m looking for a title after this next fight or possibly an eliminator for a title. I wanna’ be a Southern Area or English champion before 2021.”

Elfidh confirmed that he is looking to guide Shane towards an Area title next, “We’re going for the Southern Area title after this fight. He’s ready to be let off the leash now, still only 28 and raring to go.”

The Southern Area super-middleweight title has just been vacated by Frank Warren’s prospect Zak Chelli (7-1), who freed the belt to fight for the English crown in his next fight against Jamal LeDoux (8-1).

Now Swindon’s Sam Smith (8-2) and Londoner Germaine Brown (7-0) will lock horns for the vacant strap on November 30, which will fall one day after Shane’s next fight on the 29th.

Nicknamed ‘The Animal’, Shane said, “I’m definitely looking at the winner of that fight. With our fights being on the same weekend, whoever wins will have the same time to prepare as me, so I’ll be staying ready.”

The Kent puncher has secured six shutout points wins so far in his career when fighting in four-rounders. All but his debut were located at Mote Hall in Maidstone.

It was the southpaw’s first eight-rounder, up against experienced veteran Lewis van Poetsch (6-52-1), when he had his first test, as the pair locked horns in a see-saw battle that was closely contested right up to the final bell, with a narrow 78-76 points score handed to Shane.

After suffering with minor injuries, Shane will head back to the ring for the first time in over year at the York Hall on November 29 in what will kickstart his trail towards the Southern Area title in 2020.

The improving 168-pounder is trained by Ray Askew and Sam Latham at the thriving Invicta Gym in Sheerness.

As an amateur, Shane won 25 from 30 fights, representing Medway clubs Brompton ABC, Golden Gloves, and St Mary’s, and reached the semi-finals of the prestigious Haringey Box Cup.

He originally trained under the guidance of former world champion Johnny Armour when he first turned over.

