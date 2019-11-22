Rising Great British Boxing Stars to watch in 2020

Ringside

The world of boxing is currently overflowing with exciting young talent.

Some of these rising stars have won world titles already, while others are on the way to stellar success, needing just a little more time and practice before seizing their opportunities. It’s no wonder that boxing is becoming a more popular sport to bet on.

Increasing numbers of people are beginning to recognise the money-making possibilities that wagering on this sport can hold, and those who take the time and effort to learn more about the upcoming prize winners will be best able to reap the profits.

Of course, if you’re going to be a betting success, you’re going to need to know which stars of the sport you’ll need to watch, so read on to discover some of the best young boxers who show exceptional promise.

Daniel Dubois

There’s no shortage of heavyweight boxers queuing up to take the titles, but one 21-year-old looks ready to steal the crowns of the likes of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. Dynamite Daniel Dubois is a seriously big-punching contender who has been fast-tracked into professional bouts after making is debut in the professional arena in 2017. Thanks to Frank Warren’s guidance, Dubois has disposed relatively comfortably of some highly-experienced opponents and currently has an unblemished record of 9 knockouts.

Charlie Edwards

Only fifteen bouts into a professional career, flyweight Charlie Edwards already has sealed the deal as a world champion. Just 25 years old, the boxer from Croydon is preparing to defend his belt at London’s O2 Arena against Angel Moreno on 23rd March 2020. While the lighter weight classes often fly under the radar, Charlie Edwards is set to become a major star of the sport, having already expressed his wish to become one of the all-time greats. It’s likely he’ll take on Kal Yafai, the UK’s super-flyweight world champion some time soon, and it’s no wonder that boxing purists are confident as to Edwards’ skills.

Josh Kelly

Several of the 2016 GB Olympians have already made a major impact in the professional sport, however of all of them, Josh Kelly is rising to the top. Born in Sunderland, this welterweight has already gained 8 out of 8 wins since his professional debut. He has demonstrated poise and power together with an impressive ability to choose his shots with a maturity well-beyond his years. Having already won Commonwealth and WBA International titles, he’s also in one of boxing’s most lucrative divisions, so the chances are that he has a huge number of major-money fights in his future.

Jordan Gill

Having enjoyed the perfect homecoming in Peterborough with his very first headline show, Jordan Gill destroyed Emmanuel Dominguez, the Mexican ace in under 8 minutes. It’s no wonder the featherweight has propelled himself straight into world rankings! Currently 24 years old, Gill turned professional when he was just 18, and with 6 years of experience under his belt, he’s storming towards success with plenty of time on his side. His division is packed with talent, but many of them are ageing now. Gill is poised and ready to take their crowns and it’s likely that he’ll soon rise right to the top.

Joshua Buatsi

The Rio 2016 bronze medallist boxer already shows the makings of becoming the next boxing superstar of the UK. Joshua Buatsi has included some seriously impressive wins amongst his successes including one over Renold Quinlan, the former Chris Eubank Junior world title opponent. Born in Ghana, the 25 year old is set to slug it out with Liam Conroy to take the British Title, and with his fluid, slick style, and his ability to dance easily around the ring, he’s a major contender. It’s very likely that the future will hold big things for the young Ghanaian.

Glory In The Ring

These five rising stars look set to be the future of the sport of boxing. With exceptional talent and incredible success already under their belts, these young boxers have plenty of potential held in store. If you’re planning on placing a bet on boxing matches in the near future, these five contenders are certainly the ones to watch. All are set to have stellar careers and have already achieved enormous amounts in just a few years. It’s no wonder that the future of boxing look so exciting with young boxers like this coming up through the ranks. More people will soon be betting on the sport than ever before!