Bold Eddie Hearn taking Dillian Whyte risk which could BACKFIRE badly

Phil Jay

Eddie Hearn is unwilling to wait until the UK Anti-Doping Agency makes a final decision on Dillian Whyte despite a recent decision on another boxer taking a year.

Ryan Martin was handed a four-year ban by UKAD recently after a long-drawn-out process. The length of time between investigations and verdicts with UKAD is becoming the norm.

Despite being aware of a delay, promoter Eddie Hearn wants Whyte to fight on before UKAD decides on any punishment.

“He is not suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) or UKAD. He has a career,” Hearn said, according to Mike Costello of the BBC. “These processes are taking too long.

“We can’t wait, wait, wait. We saw Ryan Martin banned for a fight that took place last November. These processes are taking too long.

“Whyte had his hearing and has been cleared. If you have something to say, let’s hear it but in the meantime let Dillian continue his career.”

Asked if he wants UKAD to make a formal announcement on Whyte before a touted next fight on December 7, Hearn added: “It would help as we don’t want to continually ask questions.

“It’s not a game. It’s not about chess moves. We went through the correct process. We had a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel. They cleared Dillian Whyte to box.

“If you have a problem with that show me another decision but make sure it’s the right one.”

On whether Whyte would now fight in Saudi Arabia on the Ruiz vs Joshua 2 undercard, the Matchroom boss concluded: “I think it’s really likely.

“He needs to fight. This is his career, his livelihood, his job and what he does.

“We are still waiting for Ukad to give their official synopsis of the event but he’s had his hearing, he is cleared to fight. It would be ridiculous of him to wait while there is no reason for him to wait.”







RISK

The one thing Hearn is risking above all else is the prospect of possible sanctions being confirmed against Whyte AFTER he participates in the sport again.

A massive cloud hangs over Whyte’s career due to the nature and distastefulness of what transpired before his clash with Oscar Rivas.

Should Whyte compete and win on December 7 but then be banned, the decision by Hearn and his fighter could backfire in the worst way possible.