Daniel Khan returns to action on November 29 at York Hall

RINGSIDE

Daniel Khan returns after a year away this month determined to prove he’s the top Asian talent in British boxing.

The 23 year old from Loughton was closing in on a shot at Southern Area honours before a shoulder injury sidelined him – and in his absence, he’s seen other fighters steal some of the limelight from him.

That means that when Khan gets back in the ring on manager Mickey Helliet’s big show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday, November 29, he has a point to prove.

“I was about the only Asian prospect a year or so ago,” he said, “and now Shabaz Masoud and Hamza Sheeraz have been making headlinesand getting on television.

“It’s good news and I’m pleased for them, but I feel I’m the No 1 and I’m coming back to prove that.

“I’m going to take back the limelight off them.”

Khan is convinced that in 12 months’ time, he will be well known.

He said: “If it wasn’t for my shoulder, I would be in title contention now.

“It’s been disappointing to have a year out of my career, but everything happens for a reason.

“I should be in the top four in the country this time next year.

“If I didn’t think I was good enough to get there, I wouldn’t bother boxing. Financially, it’s not worth it at the moment, but I’min boxing to be a world champion and I have tunnel vision. I’m going to get there.”

Khan sees the South