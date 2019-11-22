BOW TO ME: Anthony Joshua sticks it to Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury with sensational Andy Ruiz Jr. claims

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Man on a mission Anthony Joshua has made an astonishing claim regarding forthcoming opponent and current top division king Andy Ruiz Jr.

In a sensational dismissal to Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, who are widely-regarded as the top two at 200 pounds plus, AJ elevated Ruiz above them both.

Ruiz was a snow-white underdog and someone Joshua has admitted to taking too lightly before they met in the summer.

But now, after being taken apart in seven rounds by the Mexican-American, Joshua believes Ruiz is the above Wilder and Fury.

“I’m fighting the best man in the world now. I’m going to whup him. I’ll show how great I am,” claimed Joshua. “They think he’s so great. So when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am.

“I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved.

“You saw me in the ring. I wasn’t fighting King Kong, was I? – That mindset (to fight King Kong).

“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands. The best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.

“It’s a restart, that’s the best way of explaining it.

“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the rematch. I’ve always had a challenger mindset.

“I’m in for a tough fight but I don’t have any fear of Andy. I’m not gun-shy, I’m ready to swing and trade.”







REMATCH

Joshua was speaking as he opened the doors to his training camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The Briton draws nearer to his colossal Heavyweight World title rematch with Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz vs Joshua 2 in live on Saturday December 7 on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The former world champion was obviously in a fiery mood as he looks to avenge the first defeat of his professional career.

AJ was dropped four times when losing at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

To be crowned a two-time Heavyweight World Champion by winning back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO crowns in the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ he has to defeat Ruiz.